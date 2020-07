Venezuela, di questi tempi c’è da vergognarsi di essere europei

epa08401733 A handout photo made available by Miraflores Presidential Palace shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a meeting with members of the Armed Forces in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 May 2020. Venezuelan authorities claimed on Monday that a 'foiled sea invasion' at the weekend was part of a plan to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro. Ten people have been arrested and eight were killed, all linked to the operation, according to the government. In his first public appearance after the incident, Maduro claimed that the objective of the mission 'was to kill the President of Venezuela... to try to kill me.' EPA/MIRAFLORES PRESIDENTIAL PALACE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES