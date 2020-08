BEIRUT E’ UN ROMANZO NOIR.

epa08585095 A general view of the destroyed port in the aftermath of a massive explosion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 05 August 2020. According to media reports, at least 100 people were killed and more, 4,000 were injured and hundreds gone missing, after an explosion, caused by over 2,500 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse, devastated the port area on 04 August. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER