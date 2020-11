L’ordine dei medici ha chiesto il lockdown subito

DOCTORS AND NURSES OF THE INTENSIVE CARE HOSPITAL, FIGHTING COVID-19 EMERGENCY IN PESARO - ITALY. THEY ARE PORTRAITED AT THE END OF THEIR LONG WORKSHIFT. 12 HOURS WITH NO DRINK AND NO TOILETBREAK, DUE TO THE PROTECTIVE SUIT THEY WEAR. THE SIGNS ON THEIR FACE ARE CAUSED BY THE MASKS THEY HAVE TO WEAR TO PROTECT THEMSELFES FROM COVID VIRUS. IN THE PICTURE: Annalisa Silvestri, Doctor anaesthetist