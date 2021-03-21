Erdogan vuole mettere al bando l’HDP! Difendiamo il Partito Democratico dei Popoli

Potere al Popolo condanna fermamente il clima di continua repressione nei confronti dell’HDP che rischia di essere messo al bando dal regime di Erdoğan.



Notizia che segue la decisione del parlamento turco di far decadere l’immunità parlamentare ed espellere il deputato del Partito Democratico dei Popoli (HDP) Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu il 17 Marzo.

Gergerlioğlu è stato condannato a 2 anni e 6 mesi di carcere con l’accusa di “propaganda terroristica” il 21 febbraio 2018, a causa di un post sui social media del 2016.

Una condanna inaccettabile che viola i più basilari diritti democratici in un paese che sprofonda sempre di più verso un regime autoritario.

Il suo caso si inserisce nel contesto di una escalation repressiva senza precedenti nei confronti dell’HDP che sottolinea la terribile situazione della libertà di espressione nel paese, in cui il governo AKP-MHP, tramite l’abuso di misure antiterrorismo, cerca di mettere a tacere qualsiasi voce critica.

L’espulsione del deputato Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu avviene nello stesso momento in cui il procuratore capo della Corte di cassazione ha presentato ricorso alla Corte costituzionale, intentando una causa per la chiusura del Partito Democratico dei Popoli (HDP).

La possibilità che una forza politica che rappresenta milioni di persone nel paese venga chiusa ed eliminata in questo modo certifica la mancanza assoluta di democrazia in Turchia, così come la conseguente ipocrisia dell’Unione Europea che continua a mantenere eccellenti rapporti con Erdoğan, nonostante alcune flebili prese di posizione di facciata.



Nel ribadire la nostra piena solidarietà all’HDP, chiediamo ancora una volta all’Italia e all’Europa di smetterla di essere complici di un regime repressivo come quello di Erdoğan!

English version

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the latest development in Turkey’s campaign of repression against the Peoples’ Democratic Party, the HDP. Turkey has finally decided to drop all pretences and is seeking to ban outright the countries third largest political party. This turn of events represents a truly dark moment in Turkey’s history and for democracy globally.



On the same day that one of the HDP’s MPs, Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, was stripped of his seat in parliament in an unprecedent and seemingly illegal move, the Turkish public prosecutor brought legal proceedings seeking to ban the HDP outright. The Turkish parliament now looks to be in a very precarious position – Turkish democracy has effectively been shut down.



For years Turkey’s NATO allies turned a blind eye to Turkey’s authoritarian drift, just as they turned a blind eye to its occupation and ethnic cleansing of Afrin. Now, while the major NATO powers, including the US and the EU, express their alarm at the ending of formal democracy, such appeals ring hollow to those who for many years have fought courageously against Erdogan’s repression.



We are gravely concerned for what this move will mean for women, minority communities and dissidents in Turkey. We call on internationalists to amplify the plight of the HDP and Turkish minorities and to stand with them in this hour of need. The cause of the HDP is the cause of progressive politics everywhere, it is the cause of peace in the face of aggression