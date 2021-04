Spese militari USA. Sanders: “Non dovremmo spendere più di 12 nazioni messe insieme”

2020 Military Spending:

🇺🇸$740 billion

🇨🇳$193 billion

🇮🇳$64 billion

🇬🇧$62 billion

🇷🇺$61 billion

🇫🇷$55 billion

🇩🇪$51 billion

🇯🇵$50 billion

🇸🇦$49 billion

🇰🇷$40 billion

🇦🇺$31 billion

🇮🇹$29 billion

🇧🇷$22 billion



We should not spend more than the next 12 nations combined on defense.