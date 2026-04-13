Sei punti non negoziabili, proposti da studiosi internazionali ed ex funzionari di 30 paesi, per porre fine alla guerra degli Stati Uniti contro l’Iran, di fronte alla minaccia di crimini di guerra da parte di Trump

Un appello firmato da oltre 170 studiosi, ex funzionari e personalità pubbliche di 30 paesi denuncia l’aggressione statunitense contro l’Iran, accusa Washington di violare il diritto internazionale e indica sei condizioni considerate non negoziabili per fermare la guerra.

La coscienza dell’umanità si oppone al motto “tutto per noi, niente per gli altri”, il credo dell’impero predatorio eretto sulle rovine delle nazioni. L’avidità e l’insolenza senza vergogna hanno raggiunto il culmine, e le minacce di Trump illustrano lo spirito depravato di una civiltà in decadenza. Non dobbiamo essere testimoni passivi, ma artefici attivi di un nuovo mondo in cui l’arroganza crolli e la giustizia prevalga.

Un ampio gruppo transnazionale di personalità di spicco – tra cui ex funzionari delle Nazioni Unite, diplomatici di carriera in pensione, ex ministri, accademici e intellettuali, figure politiche ed ex parlamentari, professionisti militari e della sicurezza, artisti, avvocati, giornalisti, attivisti e leader pacifisti provenienti da 30 paesi – ha pubblicato una lettera aperta in cui critica aspramente il ruolo globale degli Stati Uniti e invoca un nuovo ordine internazionale incentrato sulla sovranità e sulla resistenza a quella che definiscono la dominazione occidentale.

La maggior parte dei firmatari proviene da paesi occidentali, insieme a partecipanti provenienti da Asia, America Latina e Africa. La dichiarazione, intitolata “Una dichiarazione alla coscienza dell’umanità”, è stata firmata da oltre 170 persone provenienti da paesi come Stati Uniti, Regno Unito, Canada, Germania, Francia, Portogallo, Belgio, Italia, Scozia, Irlanda, Australia, Svizzera, Paesi Bassi, Svezia, Serbia, Polonia, Bosnia ed Erzegovina, Lituania, Russia, Cina, Malesia, India, Brasile, Venezuela, Argentina, Messico, Sudafrica, Libano, Turchia e Iran.

In questa lettera pubblica basata su fatti concreti, gli autori formulano una critica radicale della politica estera e della condotta storica degli Stati Uniti. La lettera afferma che per “249 anni – ovvero per tutta la durata della sua esistenza dal 1776 – gli Stati Uniti hanno accumulato una serie di atrocità degne di un’epoca oscura e pre-civilizzata”, descrivendo il Paese come “un impero predatorio eretto sulle rovine di altre nazioni”.

I firmatari, tra cui professori attuali ed ex professori affiliati a 52 università e istituzioni accademiche di tutto il mondo, accusano Washington di mantenere il dominio militare globale attraverso una vasta presenza oltremare. Affermano che gli Stati Uniti gestiscono “oltre 800 guarnigioni militari che inquinano più di 90 Paesi e territori stranieri” e hanno coltivato quella che i firmatari definiscono “una dottrina di predazione assoluta”.

La dichiarazione condanna anche il coinvolgimento degli Stati Uniti nelle principali guerre del XX e XXI secolo, facendo riferimento a ciò che definisce “l’orrore genocida del Vietnam”, “l’annientamento della Cambogia” e “il massacro sistematico dei coreani”, nonché alla distruzione di Iraq, Libia, Siria e Afghanistan.

Un punto centrale del documento è il confronto in corso con l’Iran. Queste personalità pubbliche sostengono che la situazione attuale riflette quella che descrivono come una strategia espansionistica statunitense volta al dominio delle risorse globali. Secondo la dichiarazione, il governo degli Stati Uniti è guidato dal “credo demoniaco del ‘tutto per noi, niente per gli altri’”, che, a loro dire, mira al controllo delle risorse globali, dal “petrolio del Venezuela” alle “ricchezze minerarie della Groenlandia” o alle “riserve energetiche del Canada”.

I firmatari affermano inoltre che la politica statunitense ora “si concentra sull’Iran” perché il Paese possiede “oltre il sette per cento delle risorse minerarie ed energetiche mondiali”, che definiscono “l’ultima frontiera del saccheggio”.

Il documento critica anche la leadership americana contemporanea, sostenendo che il “collasso morale dell’Occidente trova la sua incarnazione nella patetica figura del signor Trump” e auspicando la fine di quella che definiscono “l’era del saccheggio”.

Oltre alla critica della politica statunitense, l’annuncio propone diverse richieste che, secondo i firmatari, sono necessarie per porre fine all’attuale guerra contro l’Iran. Tra queste figurano garanzie contro future aggressioni, lo smantellamento delle installazioni militari statunitensi nella regione, la condanna internazionale formale degli atti di aggressione, il risarcimento dei danni causati dalla guerra, l’istituzione di un nuovo quadro giuridico per lo Stretto di Hormuz, il riconoscimento della sovranità iraniana e il perseguimento e l’estradizione degli agenti dei media anti-iraniani che hanno incitato a questo spargimento di sangue.

Gli autori invitano inoltre intellettuali, studiosi, istituzioni e organizzazioni della società civile di tutto il mondo a condannare quella che viene definita la normalizzazione delle violazioni del diritto internazionale e a sfidare le strutture globali che sostengono il dominio e l’intervento militare.

In conclusione, i firmatari sostengono che il momento attuale rappresenti una svolta storica decisiva. “Siamo al fianco della giustizia, non come testimoni passivi, ma come artefici attivi di un mondo nuovo”, afferma la lettera, sottolineando che la comunità internazionale deve affrontare quello che definisce il ritorno del potere predatorio nella politica globale.

Tra i firmatari figurano scienziati e personalità di spicco provenienti da diversi ambiti e con ruoli di leadership, tra cui filosofi, economisti, storici, sociologi, giuristi, teologi, islamisti, religiosi, biologi, medici, musicisti, registi, compositori, cantanti, imprenditori, ingegneri, romanzieri, teorici, nonché un fisico, uno psicologo, un antropologo e un comico. Questa eterogenea coalizione riflette la coscienza globale dell’umanità, unendo professionisti, studiosi e attivisti di molteplici discipline in un appello comune contro l’eccezionalismo statunitense.

Il testo integrale della dichiarazione, insieme all’elenco completo dei firmatari, è stato reso pubblico in più di dieci lingue:

Una dichiarazione alla coscienza dell’umanità

Ai popoli del mondo, ai pensatori, agli studiosi e a coloro che credono nella giustizia:

Uno spettro ora aleggia sulla coscienza dell’umanità: il ritorno del potere predatorio, e non resterà più impunito.

Per 249 anni, per tutta la durata della sua esistenza dal 1776, gli Stati Uniti hanno costruito una storia di atrocità appartenente a un’epoca oscura e pre-civilizzata; un impero predatorio eretto sui cadaveri delle nazioni; dal genocidio di quasi 5 milioni di indigeni, alla brutale schiavitù di oltre 4 milioni di africani, al linciaggio di oltre 4.000 cittadini neri sotto le leggi di Jim Crow. Con oltre 800 guarnigioni militari che hanno contaminato più di 90 paesi e territori stranieri, hanno coltivato una dottrina di predazione assoluta. Dall’orrore genocida del Vietnam, con oltre 3 milioni di morti, all’annientamento della Cambogia, dove 2 milioni di persone perirono sotto il terrore sostenuto dagli Stati Uniti; Dal massacro sistematico dei coreani, con oltre 4 milioni di vite coreane spezzate, alla distruzione di Iraq, Libia, Siria e Afghanistan, dove un milione di iracheni e decine di migliaia di libici sono stati annientati dal fuoco statunitense.

Eppure, l’ordine razionale che governa il mondo un tempo ha aiutato l’umanità a superare tali pratiche. L’umanità aveva relegato questa barbarie alla storia. Ma ora stiamo assistendo al suo ritorno. L’immolazione sistematica e continua di Gaza, attraverso il sostegno costante al regime genocida israeliano, dove oltre 77.000 civili palestinesi sono stati massacrati, rivela una verità ineludibile: la pratica pre-civilizzata è tornata e Washington ne è diventata ancora una volta l’esecutrice volontaria.

Questo è il credo demoniaco del “tutto per noi, niente per gli altri”. Con spudorata rapacità, rivendica le risorse del mondo – che si tratti del petrolio del Venezuela, delle ricchezze minerarie della Groenlandia o delle riserve energetiche del Canada – come oggetti di diritto strategico. E ora, quello sguardo insaziabile si posa sull’Iran. Perché l’Iran, che possiede oltre il 7% delle risorse minerarie ed energetiche mondiali, è visto come l’ultima frontiera del saccheggio.

Eppure non si tratta più di economia. Si tratta di onore. Il mondo è testimone del fatto che gli Stati Uniti sono attivamente impegnati in un’impresa criminale definita “Guerra del Ramadan” contro la nazione iraniana. Questa carneficina in corso ha già mietuto la vita di 208 bambini innocenti. Che il mondo ricordi questa data: 168 di loro erano bambine, alunne della scuola elementare Shadjareh Tayyebeh nella città di Minab, in Iran, sterminate nelle loro aule dal terrore orchestrato dagli Stati Uniti.

I loro futili e disperati stratagemmi mirano al cosiddetto “cambio di regime” e alla frammentazione dell’Iran, privando la nazione della sua sovranità e, in tal modo, facilitando il saccheggio sistematico delle sue risorse. Nel perseguimento di questa estrema depravazione, gli Stati Uniti hanno brutalmente assassinato la guida spirituale e intellettuale dell’Iran, l’Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, riconosciuto a livello globale come voce contro l’arroganza e il terrorismo, insieme alla sua famiglia.

Hanno condotto una guerra di terrore mirata contro i pilastri stessi dello Stato iraniano. Ad oggi, l’aggressione statunitense ha causato la morte di 39 statisti iraniani, tra cui il genio scientifico Dr. Ali Larijani, Segretario del Consiglio Supremo per la Sicurezza Nazionale.

Ora, l’insolenza ha raggiunto il suo apice. Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti minaccia apertamente il popolo iraniano sui social media con la distruzione delle sue infrastrutture energetiche. Questo è lo spirito depravato di una civiltà in decadenza. Il collasso morale dell’Occidente trova la sua incarnazione nella patetica figura del signor Trump, un uomo la cui condotta catastrofica negli ultimi due anni ha sfinito non solo il mondo, ma anche il suo stesso popolo. È giunto il momento di dichiarare, con una sola voce: Basta! L’era del saccheggio è finita.

Ma gli Stati Uniti hanno commesso un errore di valutazione fatale. Ciò che si trova di fronte a loro non è semplicemente una nazione, ma una civiltà che ha trasformato in arma il proprio DNA: un antico genio organizzativo fuso con la sovranità scientifica del XXI secolo. Questa è la realtà della deterrenza attiva dell’Iran; un polo di potere globale che detta le regole del gioco, costringendo alla ritirata strategica riscrivendo le stesse regole della difesa attiva. Ora, la sua riorganizzazione adattiva, la continuità della civiltà e l’unità sociale si sono fuse in una forza singolare e indistruttibile.

La difesa onnicomprensiva e la deterrenza attiva dell’Iran rappresentano un’occasione d’oro per porre fine all’egemonia globale. La dottrina storica e civilizzatrice dell’Iran è assoluta: il potere non conferisce diritto e il dominio non può essere il fondamento della giustizia. Questo principio è riconosciuto come la base dell’invincibilità dell’Iran. Il mondo può avvalersi di questa svolta storica, attingendo proprio a questa dottrina di liberazione, per porre fine al dominio e all’oppressione ovunque essi esistano.

L’eccezionalismo statunitense e israeliano ha trascinato il mondo in un’epoca cruciale, in cui si deve scegliere tra forza e diritto, sovranità e sottomissione, dignità e disonore. Questo momento deve servire da campanello d’allarme per l’umanità, affinché riconosca che esiste un’altra via. Deve spingere le persone di tutto il mondo a fare tutto ciò che è in loro potere per sfidare le strutture che sostengono un sistema globale che profana ogni valore morale, compreso il diritto alla vita stessa.

L’Iran è l’ultima frontiera. Se cade, con esso muore la speranza di un futuro migliore e illuminato per il mondo. Non possiamo permetterlo. L’aggressione contro l’Iran fa parte di un sistema di potere globale che opprime tutti noi. Non possiamo permetterci di restare a guardare mentre un autoritarismo arrogante dilaga. Il nostro stesso futuro dipende dal successo dell’Iran.

Pertanto, non possiamo accettare alcun esito di questa guerra che comporti un ritorno allo status quo ante. Coloro che infliggono tali sofferenze devono pagare un prezzo salato per i loro crimini. Devono comprendere che la potenza militare non li esime dalla responsabilità di difendere le leggi su cui si fondano la pace e la sicurezza del nostro mondo. A tal fine, sosteniamo le condizioni poste dall’Iran per la fine di questa guerra.

Dal punto di vista della giustizia globale, le condizioni per la fine di questa guerra sono assolute e non negoziabili:

1. Garanzie contro la ripetizione di tali azioni e un impegno internazionale vincolante che garantisca l’assenza di future aggressioni.

2. L’immediato smantellamento di tutte le installazioni militari statunitensi nella regione.

3. Ammissione formale dell’aggressione, condanna internazionale degli aggressori e risarcimento integrale per le vittime e i danni materiali.

4. La fine immediata della guerra su tutti i fronti regionali.

5. Un nuovo regime giuridico per lo Stretto di Hormuz, che riconosca la sovranità dell’Iran.

6. Il perseguimento e l’estradizione degli agenti dei media anti-iraniani che hanno incitato a questo spargimento di sangue.

Noi, sottoscritti in spirito, ci appelliamo ai nostri pari, ai pensatori, agli studiosi, alle istituzioni di coscienza e ai difensori della giustizia in tutto il mondo:

• Condannare inequivocabilmente gli Stati Uniti per la loro sistematica normalizzazione del disprezzo per i patti internazionali e per il loro ritorno allo spirito di ferocia e barbarie del passato.

• Isolare diplomaticamente ed economicamente il regime canaglia degli Stati Uniti per i suoi continui crimini contro l’umanità.

• Riconoscere il diritto intrinseco dell’Iran alla deterrenza attiva contro l’aggressione non provocata.

• Esigendo l’immediata cessazione del terrorismo americano e sponsorizzato dagli Stati Uniti e il perseguimento di coloro che lo ordinano.

Come sempre, la storia ricorderà il coraggio di coloro che si rifiutano di rimanere in silenzio. Siamo al fianco della giustizia, non come testimoni passivi, ma come artefici attivi di un mondo nuovo che ha raggiunto la soglia in cui l’arroganza crolla e la rettitudine prevale. L’arroganza deve essere smascherata. Il mondo lo esige. La giustizia lo imporrà.

Firmato in segno di solidarietà:

Richard Falk (USA)

Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University and former UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (2008 – 2014) author or editor of more than 50 books on international law and global politics

Denis Halliday (Ireland)

Former UN Secretary-General deputy and Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq, Gandhi International Peace Award (2003)

Norman Finkelstein (USA)

Highly internationally known political scientist, son of Holocaust-survivor parents, widely cited & recognized in Middle East political debate. former Professor at universities of DePaul, Princeton, Rutgers and New York

Avi Shlaim (UK)

Professor Emeritus of International Relations and Historian at St Antony’s College, Oxford University, British Academy Medal (2017) for lifetime achievement, PEN Hessell‑Tiltman Prize (2024) for historical writing

Hans von Sponeck (Germany)

Former UN Assistant Secretary-General and UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq

Alain de Benoist (France)

Internationally recognized philosopher and essayist whose work spans political theory, philosophy, history of religions, and cultural criticism, focused on critiques of liberalism, universalism, and modern egalitarian ideology

Chris Williamson (UK)

Former Shadow Ministerfor Communities and Local Government (2010 to 2013), Former member of Parliament for 7 years, former leader of Derby City Council

Boaventura de Sousa Santos (Portugal)

One of the world’s most internationally highly cited sociologists, Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the School of Economics of the University of Coimbra, Distinguished Legal Scholar at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, Founder of the World Social Forum & the concept of “Epistemologies of the South”, Frantz Fanon Lifetime Achievement Award (2022), Kalven Prize, Jabuti Award, Gulbenkian Science Prize

Jean Bricmont (Belgium)

Internationally cited theoretical physicist and philosopher of science, Professor at the Catholic University of Louvain, author/co-author of several books including Fashionable Nonsense and Humanitarian Imperialism

Dieudonné (France)

Internationally recognized Artist and Stand-up Comedian, author of more than 25 one-man shows, recipient of the Grand Prix de l’Humour Noir (2000) for his contribution to satirical comedy

Hamid Algar (USA)

Professor Emeritus of Persian studies at the University of California, Berkeley, King Faisal Prize laureate

Oya Baydar (Turkey)

Iconic Novelist and Sociologist who spent years in political exile after the 1980 Turkish coup d’état, later she returned and continued her literary career. She holds 5 Awards on novels, literature, short story and culture

Philip Giraldi (USA)

Counterterrorism Expert and Columnist, Executive Director of the non-profit, non-partisan anti-war advocacy group The Council for the National Interest (CNI), Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

Imam Suhaib Webb (UK)

Former imam of the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center, Former Resident Scholar of the Islamic Center of New York University, founder of Ella Collins Institute, one of the World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims list by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (2010), recipient as Best Muslim Blog of the Year and Best Muslim Tweeter of the Year by Brass Crescent Awards

Cynthia McKinney (USA)

Former Congresswomen for 6 terms (Georgia), Assistant Professor and Director of the Office of External Affairs at North South University; recipient of various peace and human-rights awards (e.g., peace advocacy awards)

Ann Wright (USA)

Army Colonel and Former US diplomat who resigned in 2003 in opposition to the US war on Iraq, Jurist

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (Malaysia)

President of Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations

R. Roshan Baig (India)

Former seven-time member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Former Minister of Home Affairs, Former Minister for Urban Development, Former Minister for Infrastructure

Saied Reza Ameli (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Full Professor of Communication and Global Studies at the University of Tehran, Head of the UNESCO Chair on Cyberspace and Culture, Founder and Dean of the Faculty of World Studies, Editor-in-chief of Journal of Cyberspace Studies, Member of Iranian Academy of Sciences as well as two High State Cultural Councils

Haim Bresheeth (UK)

Retired Professorial Research Associate Professor of Film, Media and Cultural Studies, and Visual Culture at the School of SOAS, the University of East London, Campaign Against Misrepresentation in Public Affairs

Mohammad Marandi (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Full Professor of English Literature, Orientalism and American Studies at University of Tehran

Ajamu Baraka (USA)

2016 Green Party nominee for Vice President, Anti-Colonial fighter and Veteran of U.S. Black Liberation Movement, Founder of Black Alliance for Peace

Bijan Abdolkarimi (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Philosopher, prominent intellectual in post October 7th era, focused on ontology and political philosophy, specializing in the thought of Martin Heidegger, Associate Professor of philosophy in Islamic Azad University

Daud Abdullah (UK)

Director of Middle East Monitor and former Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain

Vijay Prashad (India)

Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, editor of LeftWord Books, Chief Correspondent at Globetrotter, and senior fellow at Renmin University of China, advisory board member of the US Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, co-founder of the Forum of Indian Leftists, Muzaffar Ahmad Book Prize, Paul A. Baran–Paul M. Sweezy Memorial Award

Ramón Grosfoguel (USA)

Sociologist and Professor Emeritus at the Department of Ethnic Studies at the University of California, Berkeley

Lawrence Davidson (USA)

Professor Emeritus of Middle East History at West Chester University (WCU)

David Miller (UK)

Sociologist and former professor at the University of Strathclyde, the University of Bath and the University of Bristol, Co-Director of Spinwatch

Abbas Edalat (UK)

Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics at Imperial College London and founder of the Science and Arts Foundation (SAF) and Campaign against Sanctions, Military and Imperial Interventions (CASMII)

Dinah Shelton (USA)

Professor Emeritus of International Law at George Washington University Law School; former Commissioner and President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (2010–2014), Elizabeth Haub Prize for Environmental Law (2006), International Environmental Law Award (2016)

Jodi Dean (USA)

Political Theorist and Professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, former Erasmus Professor of the Humanities in the Faculty of Philosophy at Erasmus University Rotterdam

Peter Limb (USA)

Internationally recognized Historian and Professor at Michigan State University

Michael Maloof (USA)

Former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense

Michael Springmann (USA)

Former Diplomat in Germany and Saudi Arabia, Attorney and Counsellor at Law, Doctor of Law

Augusto Sinagra (Italy)

Professor Emeritus of International Law at Sapienza University of Rome

Syed Sadatullah Husaini (India)

President of India’s biggest Muslim origination (Jamaat-e-Islami Hind)

Angelo d’Orsi (Italy)

Historian of Philosophy and Professor Emeritus of History of Political Doctrines at the University of Turin

Sibel Edmonds (USA)

Exposer of corruption and intelligence failures within U.S. government agencies, PEN/Newman’s Own First Amendment Award (2006), Sam Adams Award for Integrity in Intelligence (2012)

Kevin B. MacDonald (USA)

Professor Emeritus of Evolutionary Psychology at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB)

Alberto Bradanini (Italy)

Former director of UN Interregional Crime & Justice Research Institute & UN Research Institute on Crime & Drugs, former ambassador in Tehran and Beijing, president of the Centre for Contemporary China Studies in Italy

James H. Fetzer (USA)

McKnight Professor Emeritus of the Philosophy of Science at the University of Minnesota Duluth

Piero Bevilacqua (Italy)

Historian, Professor of Contemporary History at the Sapienza University of Rome, author of 34 books

Claudio Mutti (Italy)

Former Professor at the University of Bologna, Director of “Eurasia, Rivista di Studi Geopolitici”

Siddiqullah Chowdhury (India)

Representative of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, member of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Claudio Moffa (Italy)

Former Professor of History of International Relations at the University of Teramo

Maria Poumier (France)

Professor at University of Havana, Former Professor at the University of Paris (Sorbonne), documentary maker

Bruno Drweski (France)

Professor Emeritus at the National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations (Université Paris-Cité) and Paris Geopolitics Academy

Paulina Aroch Fugellie (Mexico)

Full Professor at the Department of Humanities, Metropolitan Autonomous University

Munyaradzi Mushonga (South Africa)

Global Academic Director for the Decolonial International Network (DIN), Associate Professor at the University of the Free State

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed (India)

Religious and literary scholar, Imam of India’s second largest mosque (Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri)

Alain Corvez (France)

Colonel of French Army, former advisor minister of defense, former deputy to the General Commanding the UN Force in South Lebanon, advisor in international affairs

Jodie Evans (USA)

Co-founder of the anti-war organization Code Pink, Filmmaker, former board chair of Rainforest Action Network

Jean-Louis Poirier (France)

Philosopher, Historian and Translator

Zlatko Hadžidedić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Political Scientist and Director of the Center for Nationalism Studies in Sarajevo

Elizabeth Murray (USA)

Former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East at the National Intelligence Council; member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

Pepe Escobar (Brazil)

Geopolitical Analyst and Journalist who has written for Asia Times, Mondialisation.ca, CounterPunch, Al-Jazeera, RT, Sputnik, Strategic Culture Foundation and Guancha

Rodney Shakespeare (UK)

Economist and Visiting Professor at Trisakti University, Expert on Binary Economics

Salman Hussaini Nadwi (India)

Founding member/chairman of numerous religious, medical, IT and engineering colleges and hospitals, scholar and professor in the Islamic sciences, author of numerous scholarly works, President of Jamiat Shabaab ul Islam, editor and co-editor of thirteen different periodicals in English, Urdu, Persian and Arabic languages

Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland)

Former Military Advisor to the Secretary General of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe

Daniel Estulin (Lithuania)

Writer and international speaker, author of “The True Story of the Bilderberg Group”

Peter Koenig (Switzerland)

Economist and Geopolitical Analyst with more than 30 years of experience in the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the Swiss Development Cooperation

İbrahim Betil (Turkey)

Founding President of the Turkish Education Volunteers Foundation, Businessman and Social Entrepreneur, former CEO of Tekfen Holding, Multiple Turkish civil society and philanthropy awards

Tommy Sheridan (Scotland)

Candidate for Glasgow in 2026 Scottish Parliamentary Elections, Former Member of the Parliament, Former Convenor of Scottish Socialist Party, Former Glasgow City Councillor, former Convenor of Solidarity

Christoph Hörstel (Germany)

Author and Expert on Security, NATO Policies, Geopolitics, and German foreign policy, Publicist

Sara Flounders (USA)

Co-director of the International Action Center and Secretariat Member of the Workers World Party

Kevin J. Barrett (USA)

Arabist-Islamologist Scholar, former Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Zakia Soman (India)

Former Professor of Business Communication at the University of Gujarat, Founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) on women’s rights, member of South Asian Alliance for Poverty Eradication (SAAPE)

Stephen Sizer (UK)

Former Vicar of Christ Church of Virginia Water in Surrey and director of the Peacemaker Trust

E. Michael Jones (USA)

Former Professor of English literature at Saint Mary’s College (Indiana), founder of Culture Wars Magazine

Tim Anderson (Australia)

Political Economist, Director of Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies, Former Senior lecturer at the University of Sydney

Piers Robinson (UK)

Former Professor of Political Journalism, International Politics and Political Communication at Universities of Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool, Co-Director Organisation for Propaganda Studies & Research Director at

the International Center for 9/11 Justice

Pino Cabras (Italy)

Former Vice-President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Parliament

Jean Michel Vernochet (France)

Former Journalist of Le Figaro Magazine, Writer and Geopolitical Analyst

Angelo Persiani (Italy)

Former Ambassador in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Sweden

Guillermo Barreto (Venezuela)

Biologist and Retired Full Professor at the Organisms Biology Department of Simón Bolívar University

Mateusz Piskorski (Poland)

Former Professor at University of Szczecin and Jan Długosz University, Co-founder of the European Center of Geopolitical Analysis, former member of the Polish Parliament in the Assembly of Western European Union

Declan Hayes (Ireland)

Retired Professor at the Sophia University of Tokyo

Anisur Rahman Qasmi (India)

Scholar, community leader, Former vice president of the All India Milli Council, lecturer on Islamic jurisprudence

Dave Smith (Australia)

Anglican priest, Social Educator, Boxer, 2022 Candidate in Federal Election – United Australia Party (Grayndler)

Aran Martin (Australia)

Managing Editor of the Institute of Postcolonial Studies (IPCS), Professor at University of Melbourne, Executive Director of Global Security Foundation, Editor of Postcolonial Studies

David Rovics (USA)

Singer and Songwriter, Musician focused on US wars, globalization, anarchism, social justice and labor history, ASCAP Deems Taylor Award

Vito Petrocelli (Italy)

Former Chairman of Foreign affairs committee of Italian Senate, Editorial Director of AntiDiplomatico,

Dilek Bektas (Turkey)

Retired Professor at Mimar Sinan Fine Art University

Veysel Dinler (Turkey)

Professor of law at Hitit University

Christian Bouchet (France)

Anthropologist, Former Politician and Antiwar Activist

Hacer Ansal (Turkey)

Professor of Sociology at Işık University, Expert on Social Theory and Gender

Denijal Jegić (Lebanon)

Professor of communication in the Department of Communication at Lebanese American University

Pawel Moscicki (Poland)

Professor at the Polish Academy of Sciences, Philosopher, Essayist, host of the Inny Swiat podcast

Vanessa Beeley (France)

Photographer and Independent Journalist on Middle Eastern issues based in Syria

Massoud Shadjareh (UK)

Chair of Islamic Human Rights Commission-London, holding consultative status at the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs

Zeki Kılıçaslan (Turkey)

Professor of chest diseases at Istanbul University Faculty of Medicine, Social Justice Advocate

Sandew Hira (Netherlands)

Founder of Decolonial International Network known for his Decolonial Theory, Director of International Institute for Scientific Research

Paul Larudee (USA)

Founder of the Free Gaza Movement and the Free Palestine Movement, Member of the International Solidarity Movement, co-speaker of the 2010 Gaza Freedom Flotilla

Yvonne Ridley (UK)

Secretary General of European Muslim League, Candidate for Glasgow in 2026 Scottish Parliamentary Elections, Former President of the International Muslim Women’s Union

Konrad Rekas (Poland–Scotland)

Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University, Member of Polish YES for Scotland

James Perloff (USA)

Author, Researcher, and former Editor-In-Chief of The New American magazine

Lucien Cerise (France)

Author of Governing by Chaos, Antiwar activist and Geopolitical Analyst

Jürgen Cain Külbel (Germany)

Criminologist, Investigative Journalist, Author of a book on Israel’s role in assassination of Hariri

Carol Brouillet (USA)

Peace activist, co-founder of the Northern California 9-11 Truth Alliance, and Green Party candidate for the U.S. Congress in California (2006, 2008, 2012)

Dogan Bermek (Turkey)

President of Alevi Philosophy Center Association, Former President of the Alavi Federation of Turkiye

Gilles Munier (France)

Investigative Journalist and Secretary General of the Franco-Iraqi Friendships Association

Rebecca Shoot (USA)

International lawyer, Co-Convener of Washington Working Group for the International Criminal Court and Co-Convener ImPact Coalition on Strengthening International Judicial Institutions

Leonid Savin (Russia)

Chief editor of Geopolitika.ru (from 2008), founder and chief editor of Journal of Eurasian Affairs

Rich Siegel (USA)

Pianist, songwriter, writer and peace activist, and 2015 Green Party political candidate in New Jersey

Gordon Duff (USA)

Former UN Diplomat in Iraq, Vietnam War Marine

Marion Sigaut (France)

Historian, Essayist, and Researcher on French history and political thought

Caleb Maupin (USA)

Founder of Center for Political Innovation, Journalist

Jacob Cohen (France)

Academic, Novelist and Antiwar Activist

Ken O’keefe (USA–Ireland)

Former Marine and Gulf War veteran, antiwar activist

Rainer Rupp (Germany)

Economist and Journalist

Thomas Werlet (France)

Leader of Mouvement FRANCE RÉSISTANCE

Dragana Trifković (Serbia)

Director General of the Center for Geostrategic Studies &President of the Eurasian Media Forum

Feroze Mithiborwala (India)

Columnist and Founder of India Iran Friendship Forum

Imam Muhammad al-Asi (USA)

Former Imam of the Islamic Center of Washington, Research Fellow at the Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought

Benedetto Ligorio (Italy)

Assistant Professor at the Department of philosophy of Sapienza University of Rome

Rania Masri (USA)

Co-Director of North Carolina Environmental Justice Network

Haydeé García Bravo (Mexico)

Associate Researcher at Center of Interdisciplinarity Research in Science and Humanities, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

José Gandarilla Salgado (Mexico)

Senior Researcher at Center of Interdisciplinarity Research in Science and Humanities, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

Finian Cunningham (Ireland)

Author and Journalist at Strategic Culture Foundation

Margherita Furlan (Italy)

Journalist and director of Casa Del Sole TV

Eva Bartlett (Canada–USA)

Independent journalist, war correspondent, and activist focusing on Middle East conflicts

Teša Tešanović (Serbia)

Journalist and TV host, founder of Balkan Info

Claude Janvier (France)

Writer, Essayist and Columnist

Eric Walberg (Canada)

Geopolitical Expert and Author

Valérie Bugault (France)

Jurist and geopolitical analyst; Jurist

Adrián Salbuchi (Argentina)

Political Analyst and Writer

Yvan Benedetti (France)

One of the prominent leaders of Yellow Vests Movement

Yannick Sauveur (France)

Writer and Geopolitical analyst

Pierre-Antoine Plaquevent (France)

Writer, political analyst, and international consultant, Head the Strategika think tank and the Polemos newsletter

Arnaud Develay (France)

Political Consultant and International Legal Expert

Michael Spath (USA)

Executive Director of Indiana Center for Middle East Peace

Zhu Haozeng (China)

Editor in Chief of Haikou Xianjielun Cultural Media

António Gomes Marques (Portugal)

Retired Banking Director, Essayist

Haleh Niazmand (USA)

Professor of Art at Modesto Junior College, Conceptual Artist, Curator, and Art Critic

Claude Timmerman (France)

Biologist, statistician, and researcher in population genetics; Essayist, commentator of Boulevard Voltaire

Hafsa Kara-Mustapha (UK)

Journalist and Author, Head of Global Operations African Legacy Foundation

Ginette Hess Skandrani (France)

Antiwar activist and member of Parti des Verts (French Green party)

Yacob Mahi (Belgium)

Theologian and Islamologist, Professor of Islamic Studies

Adam Shamir (Sweden)

Writer, Journalist, and Political Commentator

Jean-Loup Izambert (France)

Independent Investigative Journalist and Writer

Zafar Bangash (Canada)

Director Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought in Toronto

Imad Hamrouni (France)

Professor at Académie de Géopolitique de Paris, expert on Middle Eastern affairs

Joe Iosbaker (USA)

Coordinator of the March on the Democratic National Convention 2024 to Stand With Palestine

Richard Haley (UK)

Chair of Scotland Against Criminalising Communities

David J. Reilly (USA)

Independent Journalist, Political Commentator, Former Candidate for Governor of Idaho in 2020

Nasreen Methai (India)

Founding member of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA); an NGO working on women’s rights

Kim Petersen (USA)

Co-editor of the Dissident Voice newsletter

Stefano Bonilauri (Italy)

Journalist and Director of Anteo Edizioni

Tobias Pfennig (Germany)

Software Engineer and political activist

Tony Gosling (UK)

Investigative journalist and political activist

Zhang Shouliang (China)

Deputy editor-in-chief of Haikou Xianjielun Cultural Media

Steven Sahiounie (USA)

Award Winning Journalist and chief editor of MidEastDiscourse

Ümit Aktaş (Turkey)

Physician, specialist in herbal therapy and acupuncture

Imran Mohd Rasid (Malaysia)

Executive Director of Citizens International

Aly Bakkali (Belgium)

President of Partie Islam, antiwar activist

Fatma Orgel (Turkey)

Physician at Esenler Clinic, antiwar activist

Gurhan Ertur (Turkey)

Director of the NGO Citizen Initiative, antiwar activist

Luca Arrighi (Italy)

Logician and designer of deterministic governance architectures

Dave Cannon (UK)

Chair of Jewish Network for Palestine

Fatma Akdokur (Turkey)

Theology Instructor, antiwar activist

Houman Mortazavi (Canada)

Barrister and Solicitor, antiwar activist

S.Q Massod (India)

Secretary of ASEEM, antiwar activist

Richard Ray (USA)

Editor and Antiwar Activist

Shabbir Ali Warsi (India)

Scholar and Antiwar Activist

Abbas Ali (UK)

InMinds Human Rights Group

Norma Hashim (Malaysia)

Treasurer of Viva Palestina Malaysia

Saidi Nordine (Belgium)

Co-spokesperson of Bruxelles Pantheres

Iqbal Jassat (South Africa)

Executive Member of Media Review Network

Syed Farid Nizami (India)

Scholar and Antiwar Activist

Asif Ali Zaidi (India)

Lawyer and Researcher, antiwar activist

Kerem Ali (UK)

Spokesperson of Palestine Pulse

Syed Mounis Abidi (India)

Human Rights Lawyer, antiwar activist

Joe Lorincz (Australia)

Wentworth Falls NSW

Mouhad Reghif (Belgium)

Co-spokesperson of Bruxelles Pantheres

Signatories are signing in their individual capacities and affiliations are for identification purposes only.

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Giulio Chinappi – World Politics Blog