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Ray Von: OpenPie, Private AI and Data Sovereignty Beyond the Palantir Model

DiGiulio Chinappi - World Politics Blog

Giu 4, 2026 #Artificial Intelligence, #Intelligenza artificiale, #Ray Von, #tecnologia

In this interview, Ray Von, founder and CEO of OpenPie, discusses private AI, data sovereignty and the future of technological autonomy, presenting OpenPie as a possible alternative to the Palantir model in the emerging global AI infrastructure competition.

In this interview, Ray Von, also known as Feng Lei, founder, chairman and CEO of OpenPie, discusses the future of artificial intelligence beyond the race for larger language models.

The conversation focuses on some of the most important questions of the new technological era: data sovereignty, private AI, agentic AI, trusted data spaces, open-source large language models, and the relationship between enterprises, governments and digital infrastructure.

The interview begins with a critical comparison with Palantir, which has become one of the most visible symbols of operational AI in the West, especially in relation to governments, defence, intelligence and large corporations. Ray Von explains why OpenPie is based on a different philosophy: instead of concentrating data and power in a few centralized platforms, OpenPie aims to help enterprises, institutions and even small businesses use artificial intelligence while keeping control over their own data.

According to Ray Von, the real challenge in artificial intelligence is not only who builds the most powerful model, but who controls the infrastructure that connects data, models, decision-making systems and real-world operations. In this context, OpenPie presents itself as a project focused on democratizing AI, supporting open-source models, protecting enterprise data and contributing to a more multipolar technological order.

The discussion also addresses China’s role in the development of AI infrastructure, possible cooperation with Europe, the importance of on-premise AI for manufacturing and finance, and the risk that artificial intelligence could become a new architecture of control rather than a tool for human development and institutional autonomy.

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Giulio Chinappi – World Politics Blog

Di Giulio Chinappi - World Politics Blog

Giulio Chinappi è nato a Gaeta il 22 luglio 1989. Dopo aver conseguito la maturità classica, si è laureato presso la facoltà di Scienze Politiche dell’Università “La Sapienza” di Roma, nell’indirizzo di Scienze dello Sviluppo e della Cooperazione Internazionale, e successivamente in Scienze della Popolazione e dello Sviluppo presso l’Université Libre de Bruxelles. Ha poi conseguito il diploma di insegnante TEFL presso la University of Toronto. Ha svolto numerose attività con diverse ONG in Europa e nel Mondo, occupandosi soprattutto di minori. Ha pubblicato numerosi articoli su diverse testate del web. Nel 2018 ha pubblicato il suo primo libro, “Educazione e socializzzione dei bambini in Vietnam”, Paese nel quale risiede tuttora. Nel suo blog World Politics Blog si occupa di notizie, informazioni e approfondimenti di politica internazionale e geopolitica.

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