Unmasking Zionist Aggression: A Critical Q&A on Israeli and U.S. Crimes

In this incisive video, we confront the Zionist regime’s relentless attacks—from Gaza and Lebanon to Iran—and expose Western complicity. Expert analysis dismantles official justifications, reveals media bias, and outlines how global solidarity can hold Israel and its enablers accountable under international law.

Leggi l’intervista in italiano

Read the interview in English

Read the interview in Persian (fārsī)

These days, the world is witnessing blatant acts of aggression by the Israeli regime against Iran and its people. In your view, why does this regime commit such crimes against defenseless civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran? What drives it to continue these aggressions, including targeted assassinations? The Israeli regime claims to be targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, yet it clearly strikes hospitals, infrastructure, and media institutions, with many of the victims being women and children. How can this contradiction be explained? What is the real objective behind these actions? Although the UN and many human rights organizations have documented the war crimes of the Israeli regime, Western governments continue to support it militarily and politically. Why do you think Western countries largely remain silent in the face of these crimes? Western media often portray the Israeli regime as acting in ‘self-defense,’ while ignoring its massacres of civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, as well as its assassination campaigns. How do you interpret this media bias, and what can be done to counter it? What do you believe is the long-term goal of the Zionist regime’s aggressive and expansionist policies? What threats do these ambitions pose to its neighbors in the Middle East? What is your personal reaction to the recent attacks by this regime against Iran and the killing of civilians? What message would you like to share? The United States routinely vetoes UN resolutions condemning the Israeli regime’s crimes. In your opinion, do US policies enable and sustain these aggressions? How can both regimes be held accountable? The Israeli regime often claims to be targeting military sites, but in practice, civilian areas are hit. This is evident in Gaza, where the high number of child victims and disabled survivors speaks for itself. Similarly, in its recent attacks on Iran, many of the victims have been women, children, and civilians. What do you think is Israel’s real motive behind targeting civilians in this way? Protests against the Zionist regime’s crimes are growing worldwide. How can this global solidarity be transformed into effective political and economic pressure? Many believe that the leaders of the Israeli regime should be tried in international courts, such as the Hague, for war crimes and acts of terrorism. Why has there been no serious action taken in this regard so far? For over seven decades, the Israeli regime and its intelligence agencies have used targeted assassinations of political and military figures—especially among critics and opponents—as a strategic tool. Why does this regime rely so heavily on assassination? How do you view this state-sponsored terrorism? The Israeli regime possesses illegal nuclear weapons without any IAEA oversight, yet it attacks Iran under the pretext of nuclear concerns. Isn’t this a clear example of double standards in global norms? How should the international community address this hypocrisy? What are the implications of the recent U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities for international order, the credibility of the IAEA, and the future of regional stability?

Interview by Tasnim News Agency

