SIRIA – Jihadisti ed esercito turco sfondano e riprendono Seraqib, l’aviazione russa risponde e colpisce un convoglio turco

epa06227737 Turkish military vehicles participate in a military exercise near the Turkish-Iraqi border in the Silopi district, in Sirnak City, Turkey, 26 September 2017. The Kurdistan region is an autonomous region in northern Iraq since 1991, with an estimated population of 5.3 million people. The region shares borders with Turkey, Iran and Syria, all of which have large Kurdish minorities. On 25 September the Kurdistan region held a referendum for independence and the creation of the state of Kurdistan amidst divided international support. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA